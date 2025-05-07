Chittoor to lead in govt. schemes: Minister

Chittoor: Transport Minister and Chittoor District In-charge M Ramprasad Reddy has called for transforming Chittoor into a model district for implementing government welfare schemes. Chairing the District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting on Tuesday, he urged officials to work with dedication to uplift all sectors and launch a movement-like initiative to enhance groundwater levels. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions Chittoor as a horticulture hub and is committed to resolving mango farmers’ issues. Efforts are on to ensure remunerative prices for mangoes in coordination with the administration.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao emphasized improving Anganwadi infrastructure using NREGS and MPLADS funds and called on the health department to expedite National Health Mission projects. He directed completion of hospital construction, staffing, and infrastructure reporting. Collector Sumit Kumar stated that groundwater improvement works under NREGS are underway, with priority on addressing summer water scarcity using municipal and panchayat funds. Gudipalle mandal ranks lowest in groundwater among 31 mandals, with Kuppam also facing issues. Officials were directed to complete drinking water and road projects within a month.

He also proposed TTD collaboration to distribute mango pulp to devotees, benefiting farmers. A committee of public reps and mango growers will be formed, and a letter sent to TTD to define quality and pricing standards. MLAs Gurajala Jaganmohan and K Muralimohan attended the meeting, which reviewed departments including RWS, ZP, Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Medical and Health, Horticulture, DRDA, ICDS, and Irrigation.