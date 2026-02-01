Delhi Aerocity station to emerge as key interchange hub

New Delhi: The Delhi Aerocity metro station on the Airport Express Line is set to become a major interchange hub of the city's metro network following its planned integration with the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line corridor under Phase 4, the DMRC said on Saturday. An approval has recently been granted for extending the Golden Line corridor from Aerocity to the Terminal 1 Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport station, covering a stretch of about 2.26 km.

The move aims to improve airport connectivity for commuters from south Delhi, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The corporation further said the Aerocity station has also been planned as a future triple interchange, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is proposing interchange facilities there for its upcoming corridor to Alwar. According to the DMRC, the new Aerocity interchange will feature platform-to-platform connectivity on one side and concourse-to-concourse paid area connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line, with the platforms expected to be located at a depth of around 22 metres. It said the Golden Line station at Aerocity will be significantly longer -- about 290 metres -- to accommodate interchange requirements, compared to the usual interchange station length of around 260 metres. The DMRC also said that as per the planned alignment, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other diagonally, and necessary structural provisions will be incorporated in the station design to allow future integration of the NCRTC platform. Highlighting the impact on commuters, the DMRC said the new interchange facility will provide a major connectivity boost to several areas in south Delhi, including Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar and Khanpur, offering quicker access to all terminals of the IGI Airport. With the approval of the Golden Line extension up to Terminal 1 IGI Airport station on the Magenta Line, it said passengers from many parts of south Delhi will get direct access to Terminal 1, while travellers from Terminal 1D will also be able to reach the Airport Express Line at Aerocity usingthe Golden Line.