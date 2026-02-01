Punjab neglected in investment, policy support: Speaker to PM

Chandigarh: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, state Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has a letter to him, apprised his leading issues concerning the state and seeking their resolution at the earliest.

He said, “Punjab, one of the most prosperous states and the breadbasket of the nation, is facing unprecedented economic challenges due to pending releases of Central funds. Punjab feels neglected in terms of Central investment and policy support too.”

Furthermore, he stated that the state’s fiscal autonomy has been severely curtailed through the progressive erosion of financial rights and a reduced share of Central taxes, thereby undermining the spirit of true federalism enshrined in the Constitution.

Adding to the Punjab’s woes is an acute water crisis; the state is experiencing a serious shortage of surface and groundwater due to the unjust division and diversion of river water to other states and a lack of control over headworks within the Punjab’s jurisdiction, the Speaker said.

“This discrimination in the sharing of Punjab’s river water has pushed our water table to an alarming depth and is threatening agricultural sustainability.”

The Speaker hopes that the Prime Minister’s visit will mark a turning point and that his leadership will address these concerns with the urgency and compassion the state deserves.

The Speaker also sought an increase in flight frequencies at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali, which serves as a gateway to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

He said Punjab’s farmers and traders require direct access to international markets to maximise their income and reduce dependency on intermediaries. He urged the Central government to explore an operationalise a road trade link to Middle-East countries.

“Such connectivity will enable our agricultural producers, traders, particularly those in the northern region, to export their fresh products, dairy, and other commodities directly, ensuring better prices and economic prosperity for our farming community,” the Speaker added.