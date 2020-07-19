Chittoor: Traders agree to close business units by 2 pm

Chittoor: Covid-19 cases have been increasing rapidly in city and it has become a herculean task for police officials and civic administration to combat the dreadful disease. Out of 50 divisions in the city , 32 are under containment zone.

Above 220 corona positive cases have been registered in the city and two deaths were registered. Chittoor DSP K Eswar Reddy and Chittoor Municipal Commissioner P Viswanatha have taken initiative to garner the support of traders for keeping the city free from corona threat.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, DSP K.Eswar Reddy said that the traders have agreed to maintain self-lockdown and to shut down their business establishments from 2 pm onwards daily.

After relaxing the lockdown, the traders were advised to open their establishments from 6 am to 7pm every day. As people are not bothered to wear face masks and not maintaining social distance, the number of cases have been increased.

In the said circumstances , the traders have agreed to close their business hours by 2pm every day," he said. He said on Sundays, the traders would open their outlets by 6am and close by 9am.