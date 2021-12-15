Chittoor: Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 11.5L from ATM

Chittoor: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 11.5 lakh from an ATM of DCC Bank located at T Rangampeta cross road in Puthalapattu mandal on Monday night, 15 km away from Chittoor.

According to information, Distict Cooperative Central (DCC) Bank set up an ATM adjacent to Tirupati –Chittoor highway at T Rangampeta cross road.

On Monday afternoon, the bank staff put Rs 15 lakh (consisting of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 notes) in the machine.

On Tuesday morning, the debit card holders who visited the ATM for withdrawing money complained to the bank authorities over phone that the teller machine was not dispensing cash.

The bank staff visited the ATM and found there was no single currency note inside the machine and complained to Puthalapattu police.

Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy along with Puthalapattu CI Aseervadam and Pakala SI Vamsidhar reached the ATM and found that the lock of teller machine was intact and also the digital lock provided inside the machine was not disturbed but the cash was stolen.

The clues team collected finger prints on external lock of the machine and also on digital lock buttons.

A case was registered and investigation is in progress. DSP Sudhakar Reddy speaking to the media at the ATM suspected that a person who is familiar with the ATM mechanism might have committed the crime.

He also said that the person who committed the crime was aware of the digital lock number and thus he was able to open the lock.