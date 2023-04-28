Chittoor: Venkateswara temples to come up in SC/ST colonies says Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed for developing the temples across the State with the extensive cooperation and coordination of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), hailed Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. More than 75 Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples would come up in SC and ST colonies of Gangadhara Nellore Assembly segment with the help from TTD, he added.

Along with TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Suba Reddy, the Deputy CM laid foundation stone for the construction of TTD Kalyana Mandapam at Penumur of GD Nellore Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dy CM Narayana Swamy stated that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned number of unique schemes with the mission to develop GD Nellore. "The CM has granted 50-bed hospital, degree college, three irrigation projects and the like for developing GD Nellore. He has been kind enough for exempting the matching grant to a tune of Rs 40 lakh for constructing TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Penumuru," he exhorted.

Expressing his gratitude for TTD for adopting Kaligiri Konda and Venugopala Swamy temples in GD Nellore, he hailed that TTD has consented to construct 75 Venkateswara Swamy temples in SC and ST colonies in his native turf.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy informed that TTD has agreed to construct Kalyan Mandapam with an outlay of Rs 2 crore due to the initiative of Dy CM K Narayana Swamy.

He appreciated that the DY CM is committed for the welfare of Dalits by implementing the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar and has been successful in developing his constituency as a role model.

The TTD chairman further said that the TTD has already taken up a major project of constructing 1,000 Balaji temples exclusively in SC and ST colonies.

Likewise, 2,000 more temples of Lord Venkateswara Swamy would also come up in the second phase of the project, he added.

TTD Trust Board Member P Ashok Kumar, APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, Chittoor RDO Renuka and others were present on the occasion.