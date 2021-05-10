Chittoor : Villagers oppose burying of Covid bodies in dumpyard

Chittoor : The residents of Agraharam village opposed the burial of bodies in the dumpyard near village leaving the authorities in a fix.

The villagers blocked the road leading to dumpyard with boulders to prevent the vehicles carrying the bodies for burial in Palamanrr Municipal dumpyard located near the village. The blocking of road delaying the disposal of Covid victims' bodies much to the worry of civic authorities of Palamanrr where covid cases are on the increase.

In a different case, two Covid bodies were buried in Sanjaygandhi Nagar in the city (Chittoor) causing panic among the residents of colony and the nearby localities. Later the residents complained to Municipal Commissioner to stop the burial of Covid areas in unauthorised places.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath admitted that he received complaints in this regard and assured that he would take immediate action for preventing burial of Covid bodies in unauthorised places.

He said the Corporation's health department will take necessary action to ensure Covid bodies burial only in the places officially earmarked by the Corporation.