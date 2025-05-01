CHOs seek MLA’s support

Parvathipuram: Community Health Officers (CHOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM) have appealed to MLA Bonela Vijayachandra to address their long-pending issues.

In a meeting held at the local TDP office, APCHOs leaders submitted a representation to the MLA, urging support for their demands.

Since 2019, B.Sc. Nursing graduates have been working as CHOs at Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres in rural Andhra Pradesh, delivering vital public healthcare services.

However, despite six years of dedicated service, they allege that neither job security nor financial stability has been provided. They expressed distress over not receiving salaries and clinic rents for the past seven months, pushing many into financial hardship.

The MLA responded positively, assuring them that he would bring their concerns to the state government’s attention and work towards a resolution. His assurance brought a sense of relief and hope among the officers present.