Christmas celebrated with fervour in Chittoor

Chittoor: A large number of Christians thronged churches to offer prayers on the occasion of Christmas in the district on Wednesday. All the churches in the district were decorated with flowers and festoons and illuminated with colourful lights. Several Christians turned up at the 90-year-old CSI Church at Gangadhara Nellore to offer prayers.



Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu visited the CSI Church to offer greetings to Christian community. On the occasion, the MLA cut the cake and distributed sweets and gifts recalling the significance of Christmas festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to develop the Hindu temples, Churches and Masjids with equal spirit and devotion. As part of it, the pastors in churches were paid certain honorarium every month. This reflects the commitment of the Chief Minister towards religious harmony, he said.

Former MLA C K Babu visited certain churches in the district along with his supporters and offered gifts to Christians.