CIC urged to strengthen RTI implementation in Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: The members of the 'United Forum for RTI Campaign- AP' and other civil society members congratulated Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Andhra Pradesh, P Ramesh Kumar, on Tuesday and submitted a few recommendations on immediate issues to be considered and resolved for strengthening the implementation of the RTI Act in the State.



The RTI activists including the UFRTI Campaign-AP co-conveners Chakradhar Budha, Srinivas Goud, Emmanuel Dasari, member B Ramakrishna Raju and others organised an online meet of the activists across the State on Tuesday on the theme 'Civil Society-Immediate issues for Chief Information Commissioner (AP)'s perusal' and made a few recommendations to the Chief Information Commissioner. Later, the activists sent a letter of recommendations to the Chief Information Commissioner, based on the outcome of the meeting.

The activists requested the CIC to see the transfer of the 11,000 appeals and complaints belonging to the State of Andhra Pradesh languishing before the Telangana State Information Commission. They said that there are complaints that have not heard since 2010 in them.

They observed that the pending of the appeals and complaints for years amounts to an abdication of responsibilities of the Information Commission and violation of rights accorded to applicants under the RTI Act. They requested the CIC to take proactive measures for the speedy disposal of cases, which will expose corruption, arbitrariness in decisions taken by the previous regimes and also help citizens to access their rights.

The activists also urged the CIC to take measures to publish an annual report of the Information Commission from at least now and publish a white paper on the current status. They also asked the Chief Information Commissioner to conduct hearings in a transparent manner and treat the appellants and complainants with dignity and respect. They also asked him to shun the practice of the commissioners talking to the officials on the appeals or complaints filed against them in the absence of appellants and complainants, which is leading to suspicions of them being in hand gloves with the erring officials.

The RTI activists also asked the CIC to pressurise the government to appoint a high-power committee and district-level committees to monitor RTI Implementation and see the government offices voluntarily disclose information as stipulated by Section-4 of the RTI Act.

They also demanded that the CIC direct the State government to take steps to ensure that RTI applications are received online in the State. They requested the CIC to call for two separate online meetings immediately with the District Collectors and civil society representatives to understand the issues of concern in RTI Implementation at their end.