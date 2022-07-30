CID conducts online conference to check cyber trafficking

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday conducted an online conference on the usage of technology to nab cyber trafficking on the eve of World Day against Trafficking in person with the collaboration of Red Rope Foundation.

All the police officers working in Anti-Human Trafficking Units in the State attended the conference virtually. Additional DGP of the AP CID PV Suneel Kumar delivered the keynote address.

Director of Kerala Vigilance and ACB Manoj Abraham IL Narsimha Rao, Cyber Peace Foundation and Founder of Cyber Jagriti Rupesh Mittal and Cyber Vakeel were the guest speakers for the online conference. They explained the use of technology to nab cyber trafficking and usage of various tools and websites to prevent cyber trafficking.

SP Cyber Crimes of CID Amit Bardar and SP Women Protection Cell KGV Saritha have gave directions to prevent the cyber trafficking and increase awareness campaign.

Founder of Red Rope Chrysolyte Sanamanda and KGV Saritha presented the awards to the police officers.

Disha CI G Nirmala from Visakhapatnam, CI N Rama Rao and SI Vijay Srinivas have received awards for the commitment and pro-activeness towards rescuing victims of human trafficking.

The police officers, who attended the conference, stated that it was very informative and requested the officials to conduct more such sessions.