CII launches Young Indians Chapter in Tirupati, appoints new leadership

TIRUPATI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) launched its Young Indians (Yi) Chapter in Tirupati on Sunday. The initiative aims to foster leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship among young professionals. Kasturi Varsha Viswanath, Director of Business Development & Operations at Varsha Foods Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as the Chair for the year 2025.

A mechanical engineering graduate, Varsha has been actively working with farmers and communities across Rayalaseema and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Joining her in leadership, D Nitin, Head of Sales & Marketing at RavandsPlastech, will serve as co-chair.

At the launch event, Jayadev Galla, Chairman & Managing Director of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, encouraged the youth to ‘dream big’ and contribute to Tirupati’s transformation into a hub of innovation and sustainability. He urged them to take bold steps, challenge conventions, and drive meaningful change. Pushpit Garg, Chairman of CII Tirupati, emphasised collaboration between CII and Yi to empower youth through skill-building, entrepreneurial initiatives, and mentorship programmes. He highlighted plans to expand environmental and educational projects in partnership with local schools and universities. The event was also attended by CII and Young Indians representatives, including Arun Rathod, National Vice Chairman of Young Indians, and Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, Chairperson of CII Indian Women Network, Andhra Pradesh.