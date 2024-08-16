CII officials meet AP CM Chandrababu, discusses on industrial policy

In a significant meeting aimed at bolstering investment and industrial growth in the state, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran met with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The discussions centered on the government's forthcoming industrial policy, which is expected to attract greater investment and enhance the business environment in Andhra Pradesh.

Following his meeting, CM Naidu, met the delegation of representatives from the CII and engaged in discussion concerning strategic measures to encourage more investments and promote the state's industrial landscape.

CM Naidu emphasized the importance of the new industrial policy in providing a robust framework that would facilitate growth and innovation.







