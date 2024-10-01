CII thanks Lokesh for setting up joint forum

Vijayawada: CII Andhra Pradesh members thanked minister Nara Lokesh for issuing GO establishing the Government of Andhra Pradesh–Confederation of Indian Industry Joint Consultative Forum to enhance the speed of doing business in the state.

This significant step underscores the government’s commitment to fostering collaborative dialogue and partnership between various stakeholders, said Dr V Murali Krishna, chairman of CII-AP.

He said in a statement here on Monday that the Joint Consultative Forum is a pivotal initiative aimed at enhancing communication, cooperation, addressing key issues, sharing insights, developing strategies and mutual understanding among all stakeholders. This forum also aims at fostering collaboration between the state government and industry leaders to drive economic growth and development.

Dr V Murali Krishna also said, “We are deeply appreciative of the proactive approach of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in creating this forum.

G Murali Krishna, Vice-chairman said that this initiative will undoubtedly pave the way for more effective and inclusive decision-making processes, ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and considered. “This initiative highlighted the importance of collaboration and collective effort that each stakeholder plays in driving progress and sustainable economic growth of the state.”

The CII looks forward to actively participating in the Joint Consultative Forum and contributing to its success. “We believe that this collaborative effort will lead to positive outcomes and further strengthen the relationship between the government and the community,” Dr Murali Krishna added.