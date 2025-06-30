CIO launches one-million child tree planting movement

Vijayawada: The Children Islamic Organisation (CIO) has launched an environmental campaign across the country titled “Hands in Soil, Hearts with India”, with a big goal of getting one million children across India to plant and care for trees between June 25 and July 26.

Addressing a press conference at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind State office its AP president Muhammad Rafeeq said, “CIO, a national platform for the all-round development of children based on Islamic values, believes that care for nature must begin early and that children can change things when given the right guidance. This campaign seeks to start a spirit of care, responsibility, and love for nature in every child and aims to make tree planting a joyful and purposeful act of national service.”

Elaborating further, Ramla stated, “The reason behind this campaign is clear: the Earth is getting hotter, few trees are left, and air quality is worsening. Talking about how the campaign will unfold, AP secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Mohamed Gous Nizami said, “As part of this initiative, children will plant trees in schools, madrasas, mosques, neighbourhood parks, and even in front of their homes. Each child will be encouraged to name their tree, care for it like a friend, and record their experience through drawings, crafts, poetry.”

Discussing the collaboration with the government and slogans to be used in the environmental campaign, CIO state convener Firdouse Aqtar stated, “In order to scale this campaign effectively, CIO is actively collaborating with government departments to provide healthy saplings, identify suitable planting locations, offer educational resources on plants and animals, and protect green zones.