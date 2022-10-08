Citizen for Biodiversity week organised

Vijayawada: World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India State Director Farida Tampal informed that Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada city is home to many rare plants, birds and reptiles. As part of the National Wildlife Week, WWF India, in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and Amaravati Boating Club, has organised a programme 'Citizen for Biodiversity' at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Friday.

The WWF organisation conducts an awareness programme in the first week of October every year, as announced by the Government of India in the name of Wildlife Weeks, in the presence of students and nature lovers in Vijayawada.

During the programme, the Director explained about the factors that are damaging biodiversity in nature and how we as citizens of the country should take part in the conservation of biodiversity. Farida gave a call to college students to prepare this diversity list.

PB College Director V Babu Rao, Principal Ramesh, Head of Department of Zoology Venkateshwarlu, senior education officer Akbar Sharif and Yogesh, Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Venkatesh, lecturer Salomi, forest department staff and WWF staff participated in the programme.