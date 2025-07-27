‘Citizen Force Cancer Club’ opened at Lendi

Vizianagaram: In a powerful show of solidarity under the motto “All for One... One for All,” the Citizen Force Cancer Club was inaugurated at the Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Saturday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Citizen Force Foundation aims to provide support for cancer treatment and raise awareness among the youth about their social responsibilities.

On the occasion, Lendi Chairman P Madhusudana Rao called upon students to cultivate the spirit of service and social commitment.

Citizen Force Foundation CMD P Ramesh Babu emphasised the importance of altruism in society. “Goodness and compassion are innate human qualities, but they often remain hidden due to various circumstances,” he said.

He also shared a deeply personal story behind the formation of the Cancer Club. “I learned about my sister’s cancer diagnosis just thirty minutes before her death. Despite her will to live, I couldn’t save her. That anguish led to the birth of this initiative,” he said.

Principal Dr VV Rama Reddy, Vice Principal (Admin) Dr Tammineni Haribabu attended the programme.