Citizens forum seeks Rs 7,500, 10 kg rice to poor in Eluru

Eluru: The Eluru Nagara Pourasamakhya Sangham has demanded that the Central and State governments take initiative to help the cross-section of people who lost livelihood due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The sangham under the leadership of P Kishore conducted a survey in the town to study the living conditions of the poor people. They survey included people belonging to 23 professions and spanned over a week to elicit the pathetic conditions they have been facing because of the Covid pandemic.

Revealing the survey details at a press conference here on Friday, Kishore said demanded that the governments supply 10 kgs rice to each person in these families for six months so that the families recover from the pathetic conditions.

An immediate financial assistance of Rs 7,500 should be given to the people of these sections. Employment guarantee should be implemented in urban area to show livelihood to the affected families, he demanded.