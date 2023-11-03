CITU members demand timely wage payment by RINL

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CITU honorary president J Ayodhya Ramu has called upon the employees to prevent conspiracies related to welfare of the staff and privatisation of the VSP.

Demanding complete production and on time payment of wages, the CITU members staged a dharna here on Thursday. Later, the protesters went to the executive director’s office and submitted a memorandum to him on their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayodhya Ramu criticised the VSP management for not paying salaries to its employees on time. Mentioning it as a deterrent factor, he demanded that the employees have the right to receive salaries on time and the management should take measures towards this.

He explained that the management was dancing to the tunes of the Union government and deliberately pushing the company to losses. The recognised union of the plant failed to protect the rights of the employees, he pointed out. Further, he mentioned that due to non-payment of salaries on time, employees were unable to pay monthly instalments for the loans availed on time.

CITU general secretary U Rama Swamy alleged that the Union government was weakening the VSP to bring Jindal on board.

CITU president Y T Das, other leaders D V Ramana Reddy and D Suresh Babu said the management should change its attitude and resolve the labour issues. They demanded that resources should be mobilised and full production should be initiated at the plant.

Trade union leaders P Srinivasa Raj, V Prasad, BN Madhusudan and K R K Raju participated in the protest.