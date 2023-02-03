CITU opposes anti-people proposals in Budget

Anantapur: Centre of Indian Trade Unions district committee president M Nagamani and general secretary S Nagendra Kumar has opposed tooth and nail the anti-people's proposals in the Budget tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The CITU activists took out a protest rally against the anti-people's budget passing through the main fares in the city.

Addressing the rally which culminated at the Ambedkar circle here on Thursday, Nagendra and Nagamani stated that the budget proposals were betrayed interests of all sections of people including farmers, working class and trade unions and there was no mention of word about jobless educated youth. Budgetary allocations were poor to education, agriculture, horticulture, health and NREG scheme, they pointed out.

The CITU activists also burnt the copies of budget. The CITU committee demanded that budget allocations should be increased for NREGS and working days should be doubled to 200 days besides increasing wages per day to Rs 600. The Modi government proposal to disinvest to the tune of Rs 61,000 crores from public sector was also detestable.

The government's economic survey stated that the economy has slipped into recession and the downslide will continue for another year.