City police chief urges people to avail LHMS to check thefts

Vijayawada : Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu has urged the denizens of Vijayawada to make use of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) service being provided by the city police to check the house breaking and thefts in the city. The CP said the city police will keep vigil on the houses if the inmates are not at homes and go to other places. Rajasekhara Babu on Wednesday inaugurated a LHMS campaign vehicle and wall posters to create awareness among the people on the LHMS.

The police commissioner said people can download the app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.msm.lhmsappolice in their mobiles and register their names. He said after downloading the app they can send a request to the police to keep vigil on their homes if they go to other places.

He said thefts and house breakings are very common when the inmates are not at home. He said the police would arrange CC cameras in the homes on the request of the people and will connect to the police command control room.

If miscreants enter the home by breaking locks and or any mischievous activity takes place at home in the absence of inmates, the LHMS will raise an alarm and alert the police at the command control room.

The police control room staff will inform the nearest police station about the suspicious activity and local police would rush to the home to check the theft and arrest the culprits.

The commissioner said people can also inform the police on WhatsApp number 9440906878 and take police help to keep vigil on their homes if their homes are locked. He said the people have to register their name, address and other details such as when they are leaving the homes, how many days they will be out of home and when they will return etc and send them to the police control room.

Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu along with Crime DCP Tirumaleswar Reddy and Crime ADCP Rajarao released the posters on LHMS and later flagged off the LHMS campaign vehicle.