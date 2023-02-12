City police vows to rescue bonded labour

Vijayawada: NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata has warned that stern action would be taken against those who deploy bonded labour in the district.

He said using services of workers as bonded labour was an offence and action would be taken against those violating rules. Kanthi Rana Tata said a special drive will be conducted to identify the bonded labour and set the workers free from bondage.

The Commissioner of Police on Saturday conducted a meeting with the officials of labour, social welfare, medical and health, revenue and other departments, NGOs and discussed the steps to be taken to conduct the drive 'Operation Freedom' aimed to check the deployment of bonded labour.

He said special teams will be formed with the officials of different departments and raids will be conducted on the factories, industries and other workplaces.

He said the identified bonded labour will be rescued and provided rehabilitation. DCP (Admin) Moka Sattibabu, DRO K Mohan Kumar, assistant social welfare officer UV Koteswara Rao, joint labour commissioner Rani, DM and HO Dr K Suhasini, childline officer A Ramesh, district child protection in-charge Y Johnson and others attended the meeting.