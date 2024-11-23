Civic chief expresses ire over poor sanitation

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya expressed dissatisfaction over the poor maintenance of sanitation in the city. Expressing her ire on heaps of waste found on road side and streets and several wards, she said sanitary personnel concerned including sanitary supervisor and field staff will be responsible if any waste is found on streets.

Speaking at a meeting held with health and sanitation personnel in Kachchapi auditorium here on Friday, the Commissioner pointed out that sanitation officials and staff were found negligent in discharging their duties. She instructed sanitation officers to prepare a schedule for clearing garbage and household waste collected in wards should be shifted to garbage collection point and from there it should be transported to Thukivakam waste management complex.

She informed that a senior officer will be appointed to improve sanitation and to monitor sanitation works and each officer will be entrusted with five wards.

The Commissioner said plans are afoot to install CCTV cameras for monitoring sanitary condition. Any person, if found dumping waste on the road or in drains on CCTV footage, will be levied penalty. Sanitary personnel concerned also face action. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, sanitary supervisor Chechaiah, Sumati were present.