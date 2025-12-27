Power is not tool for destruction: Bhagwat

Tirupati: RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that science and dharma are closely connected and should not be seen as conflicting ideas. Speaking at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) 2025 at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Friday, he said both aim to understand truth, though they follow different paths.

He explained that dharma is often wrongly equated with religion. In reality, he said, dharma is the natural law that governs the functioning of creation. No individual or society can exist outside it, and when this balance is disturbed, it leads to destruction.

The RSS chief observed that power and progress are important but must not be used for destruction. Science guided by dharma, he said, can lead to genuine development and help build a balanced, happy, and harmonious society.

Bhagwat stressed that India would continue to develop, but real progress should not destroy nature or reduce human happiness. He said science must go beyond providing comfort and help people understand what true happiness means.

Reflecting on human life, he said material comforts alone cannot make people happy. Unlike animals, which live only for basic needs like food and safety, humans think beyond survival. Despite modern facilities, many people still experience deep sadness, sometimes even leading to suicide, which shows that happiness is not purely physical. Bhagwat noted that the Indian thought believes in giving equal opportunities to all, even though people may use them differently. The aim is the welfare of the maximum number of people.

Questioning the perceived divide between science and spirituality, he said modern science has only recently begun discussing consciousness, something Indian thinkers understood long ago. The difference, he said, lies in direction: science looks outward, while spirituality looks inward, but both seek the same truth.

According to him, science was once part of everyday life in India, but research weakened when survival became the main concern. He said organisations such as Vijnana Bharati are now working to revive and apply traditional knowledge in meaningful ways.

Emphasising scientific thinking, Dr Bhagwat said nothing should be accepted blindly and all ideas must be tested.

He also called for science education in local languages so that knowledge becomes accessible to all. Warning against the misuse of science, he cited modern agricultural practices that damage land and cause disease as examples of development without wisdom.