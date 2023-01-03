Civic chief inspects airport corridor works

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed the officials concerned to complete the pending works of Gannavaram Airport Corridor, which is being constructed from Ramavarappadu ring road to Gannavaram Airport.

On Monday, the Commissioner inspected the ongoing works at Ramavarappadu and Prasadampadu villages. Later, he told the contractor that the bill payment would be dependent upon the quality of the work.

If any cracks or damages on the Airport Corridor were found, the bill would not be paid, he warned and suggested maintaining quality of work. VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, Chief Engineer M Prabhakara Rao and sanitary inspectors and sachivalayam staff accompanied the Commissioner.