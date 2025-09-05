Civic chief inspects areas prone to waterlogging

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra on Thursday inspected several areas prone to waterlogging, including Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road, Jammichettu Centre, Benz Circle highway service road, Ramavarappadu stretch of the National Highway, and Machavaram localities.

During the inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the causes of frequent water stagnation in these areas during rains. He instructed engineering officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to provide permanent solutions.

At the Benz Circle service road, Dhyanachandra proposed the expansion of the existing drain. He questioned the necessity of constructing a 2.5-km-long drain from Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road to the Pulletti Canal and instead directed officials to explore diverting stormwater into the nearby Bandar Canal for quicker and more effective drainage. He noted that the ongoing widening of the Pulletti Canal would also help in achieving a lasting solution.

On Eluru Road, the Commissioner examined the drain near Machavaram crematorium and stressed that stormwater should flow unhindered into canals to prevent stagnation. He instructed officials to take steps for widening and strengthening the drain in the area.

The field inspection was attended by Zonal Commissioner K Shammi, Chief Engineer R Srinath Reddy, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratnakumar, Project Officer P Venkatanarayana, Joint Director (Amruth) Dr Latha, Executive Engineer G Samrajyam, Assistant Medical Health Officer Gopalakrishna Nayak, and other VMC staff.