Civic commissioner assures fair compensation, seeks public support

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath on Thursday called upon property owners affected by the proposed widening of National Highway–340C to extend voluntary cooperation in the interest of planned urban development.

The road expansion, proposed from Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Circle to KVR Gardens within the city limits, is aimed at easing traffic congestion and strengthening future transportation infrastructure. A review meeting with the affected property owners was held at Santoshi Function Hall near the checkpoint.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the project was being taken up as a priority, keeping in view the city’s growing traffic needs.

He added that the State government had issued clear instructions to commence the works at the earliest and that the Municipal Corporation was coordinating all related processes.

Viswanath assured that the administration was committed to ensuring that no one incurs losses due to the project. He explained that landowners would be compensated through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds, while those losing buildings would receive monetary compensation.

So far, TDR bonds have been distributed to seven affected persons, and the process is underway to cover another 20 beneficiaries, he said. Highlighting the long-term benefits of improved road connectivity, traffic regulation and overall city growth, the Commissioner urged property owners to submit the required documents without delay.

He stated that collective cooperation would help complete the compensation process quickly and facilitate the early start of road widening works. DCP Venkata Ramana, Town Planning Officer Anjad Basha, and Building Inspectors Abhinay and Divakar were among those present.