Civic official body found on railway tracks

Kadapa: In a case of suspicious death, a body of high ranking official, was found on a railway track after being hit by a train near Utkuru village near between Kadapa and Rayachoti on Saturday morning. The body of Puttaparthy town Municipal Commissioner K Munikumar was found on the tracks. Police suspect that it could be a case of suicide.

It is to mention here that villagers found the injury ridden body of Munikumar and alerted the police. Officials who rushed to the place found a Government Identity card on the body and identified it as that of Munikumar. Police did not find any suicide letter, but do not rule out the suicide angle. Investigation is in progress.