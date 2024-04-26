Hyderabad: Sneha Mehra appointed as DCP (South)

Hyderabad : A 2018 batch IPS officer, Sneha Mehra, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in Hyderabad by the State government. The Election Commission of India asked the State government to transfer P Sai Chaitanya, who was the DCP (South) and send a list of three IPS officers who could replace him.

The State government sent a list of three IPS officers to the commission, and the ECI selected Sneha Mehra. The government asked the official to immediately take charge of the post and send a compliance report.

Sneha Mehra, is the first woman IPS officer to be posted as the DCP of the South Zone, which is considered to be a communally sensitive zone in Hyderabad.

P Sai Chaitanya was reportedly removed following complaints made against him by BJP leaders alleging the official was supporting the AIMIM party.

