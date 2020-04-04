Civic Officials declare red zones in Kadapa dist

Kadapa: As 19 coronavirus positive cases were registered in the district in two days, the administration declared declaring Badvel, Pulivendula, Proddaturu, Kadapa city and Jammalamadugu as red zones.



As Muslims participate in mass prayers, police officials have urged the people of the community not to gather at mosques for prayers on Friday. Kadapa is having large number of Muslim population. The Ameen Peer Dargah which is popularly known as 'Pedda Dargah' remains symbol of communal harmony as several devotees from all faiths visit the dargah.

With the registration of 19 corona cases in Kadapa district the officials and Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha are striving to shift the uspect persons to quarantine centres. It has become difficult task to the official machinery to trace out the individuals, their contacts and to keep them in isolation for 14 days. Deputy Chief Minister urged the people of his community who attended the Delhi convention to voluntarily come forward to join quarantine centres.