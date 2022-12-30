  • Menu
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates Judicial Academy in Mangalagiri

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice DY Chandrachud.

High Court Chief Justice Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra and High Court Judges participated in this program organized on Friday at Khaja in Mangalagiri Mandal. Later, CJI told the media that the use of technology in the judiciary has increased.

"We have started the digitalization process to embrace technology and changes should be made according to the technology," CJI Chandrachud said adding that technology is useful for quick resolution of cases.

