CJI NV Ramana inaugurates Civil Court complex in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday inaugurated newly built nine-storeyed Civil Court complex constructed with Rs 100 crore in Vijayawada. AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Judges of the High Court, and officials have graced the occasion.

The complex has 29 Court Halls with ample parking space. Every floor has a hall for advocates of the bar association and waiting halls for visitors. Separate chambers and exclusive lifts for judges. Besides, an auditorium and canteen for the public.

CJI, who was the then Chief Justice of the AP High Court, laid foundation for Civil Court complex here in 2013. The construction was supposed to be completed by 2017 but got delayed.

Earlier, the CM and his wife YS Bharathi called on the CJI at Novotel. The meeting between NV Ramana and Jagan Reddy lasted for two minutes.

Similarly, Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana in Vijayawada. It is known that CJI NV Ramana is in Vijayawada and will inaugurate the newly constructed City Civil Court complex today.

According to the sources, Chandrababu Naidu met CJI NV Ramana after three years at the hotel where he stayed in Vijayawada.