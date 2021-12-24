CJI pays a visit to native village Ponnavaram on a bullock cart

Ponnavaram: (Krishna dist): Ponnavaram, a tiny village of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district with a population of 3,000, wore a festive look on Friday with rangoli designs in front of the houses as people eagerly waited for the arrival of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

The Chief Justice along with his wife took a bullock cart ride during his visit to native village from the outskirts. This was their first visit to their village after assuming office as CJI. He was given a grand welcome from the villagers. The villagers were elated to see the son of soil in their midst after reaching the topmost position in the judiciary. They arranged a civic reception in his honour.

The children of Ponnavaram Primary School now upgraded as upper primary school, where the CJI studied up to Class V stood on both sides of the road holding national flags to greet the couple.

Talking to The Hans India, students of the school Yesubabu and Manikanta studying Class VII said that they feel proud when they came to know that they were students of the school in which Chief Justice of India studied.

They said that they will join the army and bring a good name to the village like CJI. Aswita and Mahi studying Class VI said that they want to become doctors and bring a good name to the village by serving people.

The classmates of CJI NV Ramana are seen overwhelmed and eager to meet him. Some of them included Ch Jayaprada, K Ranadev, Ch Devaki Devi and Suryadevara Rama Rao. They said they were proud that they were classmates of CJI. Sankranti has come early for us, they added.

Earlier, district collector, superintendent of police and other officials, public representatives and leaders of various political parties accorded the CJI warm welcome when he reached Garikapadu check post. The CJI spent over four hours in the village and later returned to Vijayawada. He will have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Saturday and attend high tea hosted by the State Government.