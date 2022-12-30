CJI stresses need to use tech to clear pending cases

Vijayawada: Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud stressed on the need for clearing the pending cases with the help of available technology.

Stating that AP High Court has a deep sense of tradition and history, the CJI said: "We have to ensure new traditions, new practices following in the footprints of what we have inherited to maintain stability and fabric of judicial institution." Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Kaza village in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district, Justice Chandrachud said that equal number of women judicial officers are entering the judicial fraternity. "The future of our profession belongs to women," he said.

The black and white dress code of judiciary, the CJI said, represents contrast between truth and falsehood, just and unjust. He said: "Diversity is the greatest strength of our nation. It is important for all of us to understand the common goal pursuit of justice. Unity binds us as a profession."

He described young judicial officers as flag-bearers of the profession and stressed on the need for imparting judicial knowledge at the same time imparting values. Judges play an important role in judicial system and it is important for judges to maintain emotional stability both in body and mind. He said that the judicial officers must be connected to societal fabric. Referring to the digitisation of judicial records, the CJI said that it will provide efficiency and security of records. With digitisation, the trail does not suffer any delay. He said digitisation should be accompanied by e-filing for better results. E-court process must ensure copies are available at e-seva kendras. It may be mentioned here that in October this year, the government had decided to set up judicial academy at Kurnool. But the inauguration of the academy at Mangalagiri has invited protests from district advocates of Kurnool.