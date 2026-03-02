CJI Surya Kant lays foundation stone for judicial academy in Amaravati

Amaravati: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant laid foundation stone for the prestigious Judicial Academy near Pichukalapalem, close to Amaravati, on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art academy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 165 crore with world-class infrastructure aimed at strengthening judicial training in Andhra Pradesh.

The sprawling campus, will be built over 2.05 lakh square feet, is designed to accommodate 120 trainee judges per batch. Located just 5.7 km from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the academy enjoys excellent connectivity through a 50-metre-wide road.

Block A (G+3) will house the administrative and academic facilities, including a 500-seat auditorium with stage and pre-function area, a 120-seat seminar hall, two 70-seat classrooms, a 70-seat moot court hall, and a 60-seat forensic lab. It will also feature a 50-seat computer lab, a 48-seat library and reading room, director’s and administrative offices, judges’ lounge, faculty rooms, collaboration spaces, health unit, crèche, central lift, and 3-metre-wide corridors.

Block B comprises residential and amenities sections. A G+3 structure will include a 108-seat dining hall, 10-seat VIP dining hall, modern kitchen, gym, two badminton courts, squash court, table tennis hall, and a yoga and meditation multi-purpose hall. The G+8 hostel block will provide accommodation for judicial officers and trainees, with 98 hostel units, five suite rooms, lounges, pantry and utility facilities on each floor. Another block includes a swimming pool, parking, staff quarters, drivers’ dormitory and service quarters, cycling and walking tracks. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Supreme Court judges, and Chief Justice of AP High Court Dhiraj Singh Thakur, along with senior officials, attended the ceremony. An audio-visual presentation on the Judicial Academy and Amaravati capital development works was screened on the occasion.

Foundation stone laid for HC judges’ guest house

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant also laid foundation stone for the High Court Judges’ Guest House here on Sunday. The prestigious facility will be constructed within the CRDA limits over an extent of 6,300 square yards at an estimated cost of Rs 69.4 crore.

The building will come up with a total built-up area of 50,000 square feet in a ‘Ground + 3 Floors’ design. Of the total land parcel, 20 per cent has been earmarked for construction while the remaining 80 per cent will be dedicated to greenery, ensuring an eco-friendly and serene environment. The guest house is strategically located just 1.2 kilometres from Andhra Pradesh High Court and is easily accessible through 25-metre and 50-metre-wide roads.

The ground floor will house a supermarket, swimming pool, separate spa facilities for men and women, lounge, kitchen, and accommodation for staff and drivers. The first floor will feature a gymnasium, yoga and aerobics hall, indoor badminton court, a 150-seat multipurpose hall, and a pre-function area.

The second floor will include six premium suites and two deluxe rooms, while the third floor will have four premium suites, one presidential suite, and one deluxe room. All rooms are being designed with modern amenities to provide comfortable accommodation for judges and their guests. The guest house aims to provide a refined space for rest, fitness, and social interaction, enhancing the judicial infrastructure and prestige of Amaravati.