CJI to perform Bhoomi Puja for Tirupati district court complex on March 1

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant will visit Tirupati on February 28 to take part in the bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the new district court complex to be constructed near Daminedu in Tirupati district on March 1. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the high-profile visit.

The Collector reviewed the preparations with officials on Thursday. Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, Airport Director Bhoomi Nathan, DRO G Narasimhulu and other officials were present at the meeting.

Speaking at the review meeting, the Collector said that the bhoomi puja for the new district court complex near Daminedu is scheduled to be held on March 1, and the Chief Justice of India will attend the ceremony along with other senior judges. He instructed officials to ensure tight security and proper arrangements at Taj Hotel and at the venue of the event.

He stressed the need for coordinated efforts between police, fire, and other departments to oversee security, sanitation, vehicle parking, helipad arrangements, and other facilities. Emergency medical teams should be kept ready, he said. The Collector also directed officials to ensure that a fire engine is stationed at the venue and that there are no power interruptions during the programme.

Dr Venkateswar said nodal officers would be appointed for different aspects of the arrangements and asked officials to ensure that there is no room for even minor lapses.

SP L Subba Rayudu said strong security arrangements would be made during the visit of the Chief Justice to prevent any untoward incidents. He added that nodal officers would be appointed to handle security-related matters.

After the review meeting, the Collector, along with SP Subba Rayudu and other officials, visited Daminedu to inspect the site where the CJI will perform the bhoomi puja for the district court complex. The officials reviewed the arrangements on the ground and issued several instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.