CLAP drivers go on flash strike

Visakhapatnam: Drivers of Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles launched by the State government went on a flash strike at Gajuwaka zonal office on Monday demanding payment of pending salaries.

Contract drivers of CLAP refused to operate their vehicles and perform their duties to transport the garbage from households in Zone VI of GVMC.

About 120 contract drivers participated in the flash strike. They expressed anger over the GVMC for not paying their salaries on time and keeping them pending for several months. "Most of our families are in deep trouble as there is no income for us and the situation is very bad," said Mutyala Naidu, a contract driver of CLAP.

They alleged that the management was threatening to terminate them if they reminded them of pending salaries. Also, the contract drivers were instructed to join the duty immediately, otherwise the drivers would be replaced with new persons.

The CLAP drivers appealed to the government to clear their pending salaries at the earliest and fulfill the assurance made to them as per the GO.