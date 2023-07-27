Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Clash between TDP and YSRCP ranks in Vinukonda, 15 injured
A clash took place between the two parties. They attacked each other with sticks and stones. TDP ranks pelted stones on YCP MLA Brahmanaidu's car. It is reported that 15 people were injured in the stone pelting by both groups
Palnadu: Tension prevailed in Vinukonda of Palnadu district after the clash between TDP and YCP factions led to violence. Going into details, TDP ranks organised a morning rally against illegal soil mining.
In this order, the police registered cases against many TDP ranks who participated in the rally. Once again the ranks of TDP took out a protest rally claiming that illegal cases were filed against them. At the same time, YCP ranks reached there in competition with TDP ranks.
In this order, a clash took place between the two parties. They attacked each other with sticks and stones. TDP ranks pelted stones on YCP MLA Brahmanaidu's car. It is reported that 15 people were injured in the stone pelting by both groups.
The police fired into the air to bring the situation under control. Currently, the internet has been suspended in Vinukonda. The police are trying to disperse both groups. The local police asked the higher authorities to deploy additional forces.