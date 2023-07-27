Clash between TDP and YSRCP ranks in Vinukonda, 15 injured

Palnadu: Tension prevailed in Vinukonda of Palnadu district after the clash between TDP and YCP factions led to violence. Going into details, TDP ranks organised a morning rally against illegal soil mining.



In this order, the police registered cases against many TDP ranks who participated in the rally. Once again the ranks of TDP took out a protest rally claiming that illegal cases were filed against them. At the same time, YCP ranks reached there in competition with TDP ranks.

In this order, a clash took place between the two parties. They attacked each other with sticks and stones. TDP ranks pelted stones on YCP MLA Brahmanaidu's car. It is reported that 15 people were injured in the stone pelting by both groups.

The police fired into the air to bring the situation under control. Currently, the internet has been suspended in Vinukonda. The police are trying to disperse both groups. The local police asked the higher authorities to deploy additional forces.