Class six boy electrocuted to death after falling from a tree in Bapatla

In a tragic incident took place in Bapatla, a sixth class student electrocuted to death after falling from a tree on Sunday. Going into the details, Akhil, who belongs to Daivalaravur village of Korishepadu mandal of Bapatla district, is studying in the sixth standard in a local school.

As Sunday being a holiday, he went out with his friends and climbed the tree to cut black pepper and fell on the electric wires. Akhil died of electrocution on the spot in this incident.

The boy's parents came to know the matter and reached the spot and informed the police. The boy's parents are in tears after their son, who was out with his friends, died unexpectedly.

However, the fact that the boy's dead body is hanging on the tree left the place with tragedy.