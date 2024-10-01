Cleanliness drive witnesses enthusiastic participation

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva – 2024’ programme held at Rajahmundry Arts College Ground on Monday, where a human chain of 21,000 participants raised awareness about cleanliness. Speaking on the occasion, minister said the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme aimed at promoting cleanliness across the country and state has been a great success.

He said that the rally attracted thousands and inspired the community.

He highlighted that in line with the Central government’s directive, the state celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary by successfully conducting a cleanliness campaign across 13,326 gram panchayats and all urban areas in the state.

Collector P Prasanthi urged everyone to participate in the development by providing suggestions and support for the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and Vision 2047 initiatives.

Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg said that the municipal corporation mobilised sanitary staff and youth to achieve a record-breaking human chain. He thanked the enthusiastic response from the community.

District Police Superintendent D Narasimha Kishore and other officials participated in the programme.