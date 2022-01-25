Clerical error declares alive youth 'dead' in ration card

Kurnool (Pathikonda): A 16-year-old youth, who is alive is being shown as dead in the government records at Hampa village in Maddikerra mandal. According to information, one Mastan Vali and his wife Kullayamma, the residents of Hampa village, has a 16-year-old son Kullayappa, who is pursuing intermediate education. Three years ago, they migrated to Anantapur district for earning livelihood. The couple has applied to transfer their ration card from Maddikerra to Anantapur at the local secretariat. After 15 days, the couple got the ration card. However, in the ration card, the son's name Kullayappa was missing.

When Mastan Vali asked why his son's name was not included in ration card, the secretariat staff said that his son was dead as per the government records. Shocked with the answer, Mastan Vali picked up an argument with the staff. The staff advised Mastan Vali to approach the secretariat in his native village Hampa and verify with the staff. Mastan Vali came to Hampa to enquire with secretariat staff. The staff in Hampa after going through the details said that some online error has occurred as a result of which the records are showing Kullayappa dead.

Irked with the response, Mastan Vali picked up an argument with the staff. Later the staff suggested him to approach Maddikera Tahsildar office and produce a certificate in this regard. However, Mastan Vali managed to get a certificate from Mee Seva office that his son was alive. He took it to the secretariat staff and asked to rectify the mistake. Despite producing the certificate, the staff is reportedly did not enter Kullayyappa's name in the ration card. Mastan Vali demanded the concerned officials to initiate action on the secretariat staff for doing such blunders and urged to render justice to him.

Similar incident has taken place in Ramallakota village of Veldurthi mandal. A patient suffering with cancer has gone to a private hospital to avail treatment under Aarogyasri scheme on January 19. The staff of Arogyasree after verifying the records said that she is dead as per the government records. However, the Arogyasree district coordinator Dr Raghu has sorted out the issue after verifying the records.