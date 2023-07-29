Climate conducive for outbreak of viral fevers

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: With the district registering mild and moderate rains, gloomy weather and cold winds, people are experiencing a fluctuation in their health conditions, catching cold, cough and throat infections. The district medical and health authorities, civic officials and sanitary staff in panchayats need to be alert and initiate preventive measures for the possible outbreak of viral fevers, malaria, filaria and dengue fevers.

Presently conditions are ripe for breeding of mosquitos due to waterlogging and water stagnation in towns and rural areas. Already mosquitos are swarming in residential localities to feast on citizens blood.

Mosquitos are the culprits for all major diseases including malaria, filaria, dengue, meningitis and even Chikungunya.

Anantapur Municipal Commissioner Bhagya Lakshmi told The Hans India that the civic machinery is being geared up to clean up the city, removing garbage and rid the drains of silt and plastic waste responsible for overflowing of drains. Sanitary staff have been alerted to press into action teams for spraying of DDT and other chemical sprays for killing mosquitoes. Fogging of residential areas have also commenced.

Medical and health authorities are advising the people against dumping garbage in drains.

Both government and private hospitals are witnessing flow of patients with fever, cough and cold complaints.