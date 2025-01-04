Close shave for RTC passengers

Vizianagaram: Passengers of a Pallevelugu bus had a miraculous escape as the bus overturned while return-ing to Viziangaram from Jakkua village. The accident occurred between Gurramma Valasa and Butchirajupeta .

Only six passengers were onboard the bus at the time of mishap. They screamed with panic for help soon after the bus tumbled to roadside. The locals working in fields rushed to the spot and pulled them out through windows.