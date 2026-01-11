Harshvardhan Rane resumes ‘Silaa’ shoot in Vietnam

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has kicked off 2026 on a busy note, returning to work mode as he resumed shooting for his much-anticipated film Silaa in Vietnam. The actor shared the update with fans through social media, posting a series of stylish selfies and breathtaking aerial shots capturing the country’s scenic landscapes.

Captioning the post, Harshvardhan wrote, “Back to #Vietnam for… #Silaa the film shoot (film camera shoot),” indicating the start of another crucial schedule for the project. The Vietnam leg follows the completion of the Kashmir schedule, which wrapped up in August last year. Marking his final day of filming in the valley, the actor had earlier shared pictures from Kashmir with a simple note that read, “Last day Kashmir today! #Silaa 3rd schedule.”

Silaa is being helmed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar and is described as an intense action romance layered with emotional depth and high-stakes drama. The film stars Sadia Khateeb as the female lead, while Bigg Boss 18 winner KaranveerMehra essays the antagonist, adding further intrigue to the cast lineup.

Presented by Zee Studios, the film is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi serving as co-producer.

Apart from Silaa, Harshvardhan Rane is also set to join the popular Force franchise. The Sanam Teri Kasam actor is expected to begin filming for the action drama in March 2026. In an earlier social media post, Harshvardhan expressed gratitude to John Abraham for backing him to take the franchise forward, calling it a moment of immense pride and gratitude.