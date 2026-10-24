CM Chandrababu accuses YSRCP of resorting to violence in local body elections

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, blamed a political party for the law and order problems of the state. In a press conference with the media, held at the office of the Telugu Desam Party, Undavalli, he said that states would not progress when their political leaders indulged in criminal behavior or instigated unrest.

He pointed out that destruction in Andhra Pradesh had reached its peak between 2019 and 2024 under the previous YSRCP government. He alleged that the activities of the party had sparked off protest among Telugu population, as people did not support criminal behavior or rowdyism. He said his government was concentrating on development, welfare and good governance.

The chief minister also criticized the previous chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who according to him had a different outlook from that of the Congress party and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. It was posing a great danger to the state, he said. He charged Jagan Mohan Reddy with filing 59 petitions to delay local body elections and trying to block BC reservations.

In contrast, Naidu said, his government had taken the issue of BC reservations to the Supreme Court and sought to include BC candidates wherever possible when allocating seats.

He called for wider public discussion of what he described as violence, falsehoods and atrocities by YSRCP leaders. Naidu accused them of spreading misinformation on social media, repeatedly taking disputes to court and misleading the judiciary under the guise of politics. He said such tactics were harming Andhra Pradesh’s reputation.