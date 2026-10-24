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Five Killed in Blasting Accident in Alluri District

In Short

A technical fault reportedly caused a misfire, triggering a powerful, unexpected explosion.

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Five people were killed when a blast intended to break rocks for road-widening work went wrong near Pinakota in Ananthagiri mandal, Alluri district. The explosion also destroyed two vehicles.

Authorities and contractors had arranged to use gelatine sticks at the site. A technical fault reportedly caused a misfire, triggering a powerful, unexpected explosion.

The victims included a driver, three workers and a teacher who was travelling along the road. Those identified are Sunitha, a teacher from Visakhapatnam; Mani, from Devarapalli; Narayana Rao, from Chiedakada; and Pavan Kumar, from the Kadapa region. The fifth victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police and revenue officials reached the scene after receiving the alert and began rescue operations. An investigation into the incident is under way.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Ananthagiri BlastPinakota ExplosionAlluri DistrictAndhra Pradesh NewsRoad Widening Accident
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