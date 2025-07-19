Live
CM Chandrababu Advocates for Effective Waste Management in Tirupati
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirupati to inspect the Integrated Waste Processing Plant at Tukivakam in Renigunta Mandal as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra initiative. During the visit, he inquired about the utilisation of treated water and suggested that solid waste earmarked for recycling should be directed to waste-to-energy plants after its initial use.
Chandrababu emphasised that waste collected from a radius of 40 to 50 kilometres, including Tirupati, should be effectively processed by these energy plants. He also highlighted the need for similar practices in surrounding areas, including Visakhapatnam.
The Chief Minister called on officials to implement measures that would position Andhra Pradesh as a national role model in waste management, aiming for excellence in recycling and waste utilisation practices across the state.