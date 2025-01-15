CM Chandrababu and Lokesh Extend Kanuma Festival Greetings

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of the Kanuma Festival. Taking to the ‘X’ platform, he expressed his hope that the festival, celebrated with a bounty of delicious feasts, would bring joy and happiness to every household in the state.

Chandrababu emphasized the importance of Kanuma as a time to honor livestock, which plays a vital role in the lives of farmers. He remarked on the enduring wealth of relationships that sustain communities, asserting his commitment to preserving these values as the state moves forward.

In a similar vein, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also conveyed his warm wishes to the Telugu people for Kanuma Festival. He highlighted the festival's growing popularity among food givers and underscored its significance to farmers, who worship the cattle that have supported their hard work throughout the year.

Lokesh expressed his wishes for abundance, stating, "May the houses of farmers be filled with grains and flourish with dairy crops. May they always find happiness." He concluded his message with hopes that this Kanuma Festival brings success and joy in all endeavors for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Both leaders' messages resonate with the spirit of the festival, which not only celebrates the agricultural heritage of the region but also reinforces the bonds of community and family.