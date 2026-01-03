Delhi-NCR clocks highest yearly average residential price rise at 23 pc in 2025

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR recorded the highest yearly average residential price rise at 23 per cent in 2025 -- from Rs 7,550 square feet in 2024 to about Rs 9,300 per sq ft in 2025, according to a new report.

On an annual basis, the collective average housing price rose by 8 per cent in the top seven cities - from Rs 8,590 per sq ft by Q4 2024-end to around Rs 9,260 per sq ft at Q4 2025-end, according to Anarock Research data.

The other major cities recorded single-digit price appreciation, ranging between 4-9 per cent in 2025 as against last year’s 13-27 per cent in 2024, the report mentioned.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, together, accounted for 90 per cent of overall sales in 2025 across the top seven cities.

“MMR saw the highest sales with approx. 1,27,875 units sold in 2025; declining by 18% against 2024. Pune saw approx. 65,135 units sold in 2025 – a yearly decline of 20% over 2024. Bengaluru also saw just a marginal yearly decline of 5% in housing sales, with approx. 62,205 units sold in 2025,” the report mentioned.

The top seven cities saw about 4,19,170 new units launched in 2025, against 4,12,520 units in 2024 - a 2 per cent annual increase. The key cities contributing to new supply during the year were MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR, which together accounted for 79 per cent of the total new unit additions.

On an annual basis, unsold inventory in the top seven cities rose 4 per cent by 2025-end, largely because of tapered demand and increased new supply in the year. About 5.77 lakh units are currently on the primary sales market in these cities.

“Notably, thanks to restricted new supply in the city, Hyderabad saw a marginal decline of 2 per cent in unsold stock in 2025 - from approx. 97,765 units by 2024-end to approx. 96,140 units by 2025-end,” said the report.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also witnessed a marginal 1 per cent decline in unsold stock. All other cities saw their unsold inventory rise over the year, with Bengaluru recording a significant 23 per cent increase.



