CM Chandrababu attends food summit, says AP emerges as key hub for aqua sector

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the state is rapidly evolving into a significant hub for the aqua and beverage industries, urging investors to establish enterprises in food processing and related sectors. He assured that the government will expedite permissions for new initiatives.

At the India Food Manufacturing Summit held today, CM Chandrababu highlighted the establishment of Quantum Valley in Amaravati, a project inspired by Silicon Valley in the United States, and announced that the state is collaborating with Bill Gates on future developments.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh contributes 25 per cent of the country’s fruit products and is actively seeking new international markets for farmers. Additionally, he mentioned that Orvakal in the Kurnool district is being developed as a key logistics and distribution hub.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state is home to nine food processing parks and numerous opportunities within the food processing sector. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh currently ranks first in the country for ease of doing business.

The India Food Manufacturing Summit, inaugurated by CM Chandrababu with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, is organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with the aim of positioning Andhra Pradesh as a centre for value-added food and seafood processing.